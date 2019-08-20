TJX: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TJX Cos. (TJX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $759 million.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 62 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $9.78 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.88 billion.

TJX expects full-year earnings to be $2.56 to $2.61 per share.

TJX shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has increased nearly 3% in the last 12 months.