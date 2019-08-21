Developer wins fight with neighbors over beach home plans

A wealthy Delaware developer has won a court battle against neighboring property owners in a fight over oceanfront views from their multimillion-dollar homes.

A judge ruled Tuesday that Louis Capano III can build his beachfront mansion in Rehoboth Beach without complying with setback rules that were informally agreed to, but never formally adopted, by his neighbors.

The judge noted that while other property owners voluntarily built to those more restrictive setback standards, they tried and failed three times to formally amend the community's declaration of restrictive covenants.

Other property owners complained that Capano's house will obstruct their own panoramic views of the ocean.

They wanted to prevent Capano from building within 30 feet of the coastal construction building line established by state environmental regulators to protect the beach and dunes.