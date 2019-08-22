Nestle cutting 40 jobs at ice cream distribution center

Some jobs are melting at an ice cream distribution center in Fort Wayne.

Nestle Dreyer's Ice Cream says 40 jobs are being cut but a large workforce will remain in place. A spokeswoman, Laura Davenport, says the state of Indiana had been mistakenly told that an ice cream plant and distribution center would close.

Nestle says it's switching to a warehouse model of delivery.

The Journal Gazette reports that Nestle acquired a majority stake in Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream in 2002. Dreyer's ice cream is sold under the Dreyer's brand in the western United States and as Edy's in the east.