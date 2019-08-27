Director of children, family services among lowest paid

The position for director of Rhode Island's Department of Children, Youth and Families has been labeled the 'toughest' and lowest paid in the state.

WPRI-TV reports that the role of keeping about 3,600 children in the state's foster and group home system safe is compensated relatively poorly compared with other New England states.

The director earns an annual salary of $127,501. The same role is compensated close to 10% more in Massachusetts and about 35% more in Connecticut.

The state is looking for a new director after current director Trista Piccola announced last month she would step down. Piccola came under afire after a 9-year-old girl died in foster care.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says the director's pay would be evaluated as part of the hiring process.