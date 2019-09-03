Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as traders turned pessimistic again about the prospects of the U.S. and China resolving their trade dispute.

Chipmakers fell more than the rest of the market in early trading Tuesday.

Those companies do a lot of business in China and stand to lose greatly if the conflict drags on. Nvidia fell 1.7% and Qualcomm lost 1.4%

The British pound fell as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said he would call an early election if his opponents pass legislation that would block his plans to leave the European Union by an Oct. 31 deadline.

The S&P 500 fell 18 points, or 0.6%, to 2,908.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 279, or 1.1%, to 26,125. The Nasdaq lost 33, or 0.4%, to 7,928.