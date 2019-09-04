Norfolk Southern furloughs 130 at Virginia locomotive shop

Norfolk Southern Corp. says it has furloughed approximately 130 employees at its locomotive shop in Roanoke, Virginia.

News outlets report an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers representative says more than 80 workers lost their jobs at Shaffer's Crossing and as many as 50 workers were affected at the East End Shops. The company announced a similar move at its shops in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Electrical worker group representative Shannon Spotswood says workers learned the news on Tuesday. He said they'll be paid for five days and furloughs will start Sunday, adding that there's a slim chance they will be recalled to work.

Norfolk Southern says it needed to cut staff due to decreased demand for locomotive repair. The railroad has revealed long-term plans to operate with fewer locomotives.