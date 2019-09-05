Flagstaff schools closed because of cybersecurity issue

Flagstaff Unified School District's schools will be closed for a second day Friday as district officials work to resolve a cybersecurity issue.

District spokesman Zachary Fountain says officials discovered powerful malware involving a ransomware attack in the district's servers during routine operations Wednesday.

Ransomware typically denotes a demand for payment in exchange for access to locked computers.

Fountain says the district had to sever school sites' internet connections.

District officials say it doesn't appear that any student's personal information was compromised.

They say progress has been made in securing critical systems, but work still needs to be done Friday and through the weekend so students can return to school Monday.

The district's childcare centers and preschools also were closed Thursday.

More than 9,600 students attend the 15 district's school sites.