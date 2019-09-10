Satellite images show US-pursued Iran tanker still off Syria

This Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, satellite image from Planet Labs Inc. appears to show the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 off the coast of Tartus, Syria. New satellite photos obtained Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, by The Associated Press appears to show the Iranian oil tanker still off Syria despite U.S. efforts to seize the vessel. That's after Gibraltar earlier seized and held the tanker for weeks, later releasing it after authorities there said Iran promised the oil wouldn't go to Syria. (Planet Labs Inc via AP)

New satellite photos show an Iranian oil tanker pursued by the U.S. remains off the coast of Syria.

The images from Planet Labs obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press have the Adrian Darya-1 still near the port city of Tartus.

The images taken Sunday show another smaller vessel nearby.

The Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, was carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil worth some $130 million.

Gibraltar earlier seized and held the tanker for weeks on suspicion of the tanker breaking European Union sanctions on Syria. The British territory later released the vessel after authorities there said Iran promised the oil wouldn't go to Syria.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi has been quoted saying the ship has unloaded its cargo, without elaborating.