Budget talks break down between Whitmer, Republican leaders

Budget talks have broken down between Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just days after they agreed to sideline negotiations over a long-term road-funding plan.

Wednesday's development came as the sides face an Oct. 1 deadline or risk a partial government shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey on Wednesday accused Whitmer of ending negotiations, saying she does not want to use existing revenues to help fix the roads.

Whitmer says Republicans want to "steal money from other priorities" and their plan would not be nearly enough to improve roads.

Republicans who control the Legislature say House-Senate conference committees will start passing spending bills Thursday. The move could set up a veto showdown with the first-year governor.