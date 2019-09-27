4th Republican joins race for US House seat held by King

A businessman has become the fourth Republican challenger for the U.S. House seat held by fellow Republican Steve King.

Fifty-eight-year-old Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park, said in announcing his candidacy Thursday that balancing the federal budget, revitalizing rural areas and improving access to quality health care are key issues for his campaign.

He says he wants to create "task teams from communities in the 4th District, so that concerns, ideas and solutions may be heard."

The GOP field also includes state Sen. Randy Feenstra, of Hull; former state legislator Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City; and Bret Richards, a former mayor of Irwin.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

King was first elected in 2002 and is seeking another term. He's known for his comments about race, immigration and abortion. In January he was stripped of his committee assignments and rebuked by the House in a 424-1 vote for comments about white supremacy.