US sanctions squeezing Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon

FILE - This combination of six portraits shows Hezbollah's senior leadership who the U.S. put under heavy sanctions in May 2018, from top left to right: Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sheik Naim Kassem the deputy chief of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah's executive council, bottom left to right, Hussein Khalil the political aide of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed, head of Hezbollah political bureau, Mohammed Yazbek head of Hezbollah's religious council. The Trump administration has been imposing sanctions on Hezbollah and institutions linked to it at an unprecedented rate in recent months, targeting lawmakers in Lebanon’s parliament for the first time, as well as a local bank that Washington claims has ties to the group. AP Photo

The Iran-U.S. conflict that has created tensions throughout much of the Mideast is now also being felt in Lebanon, where Washington has slapped sanctions on the Iran-backed Hezbollah and warned they could soon expand to its allies, further deepening the tiny Arab country’s economic crisis.

The Trump administration has intensified sanctions on the Lebanese militant group and those linked to it to unprecedented levels, targeting lawmakers for the first time as well as a local bank Washington says has ties to the group.

Two U.S. officials visited Beirut in September and warned the sanctions will increase to deprive Hezbollah of its sources of income. The push is further adding to Lebanon's severe financial and economic crisis, with Lebanese officials warning the country's economy and banking sector can’t take the pressure.