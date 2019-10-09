The Latest: Protesters in Brussels demand new Brexit vote

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, greets European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier prior to the start of the weekly meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

A group of anti-Brexit activists have staged a protest at the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels asking for the European Union to reject British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposals for his country's planned exit from the bloc.

Amid anti-Brexit slogans and chants of "Stop Brexit!", a few dozen protesters from Britain and Italy gathered in front of the Berlaymont building as talks continued between EU and British officials aimed at avoiding a no-deal Brexit.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Emmanuel Hemmings, a 45-year-old Briton from the West Midlands, told The Associated Press: "We expect the EU to say that Johnson's proposals don't make sense and should not be pursued. The whole thing is nonsense."

The activists are calling for a second referendum on Brexit. Hemmings said "we represent more people than the original referendum, now we want a referendum on the actual reality."

___

10:40 a.m.

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will be meeting with U.K. Brexit envoy Stephen Barclay on Thursday as both sides are saying that the chances of reaching a divorce deal look increasingly slim.

EU and U.K. negotiators have been meeting at technical level this week and Barclay's visit comes in the wake of a series of acrimonious comments from both sides on the state of relations.

The EU has said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to have workable proposals by the end of the week if there is to be any chance of a breakthrough at the Oct. 17-18 EU summit.

___

8:35 a.m.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says big gaps remain between Britain and the European Union as they try to secure a Brexit deal.

As chances of a breakthrough before next week's crucial EU summit recede, Varadkar says fundamental objectives haven't changed and that Ireland can't accept a deal at any cost.

Varadkar, in an interview with Irish broadcaster RTE, said Tuesday night that the U.K. is repudiating "the deal that we negotiated in good faith with Prime Minister (Theresa) May's government over two years and sort of put half of that now back on the table and are saying, 'That's a concession'. And, of course, it isn't really."

The comments contradict British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, which said EU intransigence had led to a breakdown in negotiations.