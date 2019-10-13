Alaska Native village sues federal agency over gaming hall

An Alaska Native Village has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Interior Department in a continuing campaign to open a tribal gambling hall.

The Anchorage Daily News reported officials from Eklutna filed the lawsuit seeking to open a hall in Chugiak, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of downtown Anchorage.

The complaint filed in August in federal district court in Washington, D.C., represents the tribal government's latest attempt to open the area's first federally licensed gambling facility.

Eklutna is a Denaina Native community and a federally recognized tribal government, which would allow it to avoid paying a state gambling tax and fee.

The lawsuit challenges the Interior Department's 2018 decision that the tribe does not have governmental authority over land where it wants to build.