GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a United Auto Workers strike sign rests between the chains of a locked gate entrance outside of Flint Engine Operations in Flint, Mich. General Motors CEO Mary Barra joined negotiators at the bargaining table Tuesday, Oct. 15, an indication that a deal may be near to end a monthlong strike by members of the United Auto Workers union that has paralyzed the company’s factories. Jake May

The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a monthlong strike that brought the automaker’s U.S. factories to a standstill.

The deal was hammered out Wednesday but it won’t immediately end the strike by more than 49,000 workers. They’re likely to stay on the picket lines at least a few more days until union committees vote on the deal. The entire membership also must vote.

Details of the four-year agreement have yet to be released.

Workers left their jobs early Sept. 16. They wanted a bigger share of GM’s profits, job security and a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers.

The company wanted to reduce labor costs so they’re closer to U.S. factories run by foreign automakers.