Environmental advocates look for balloon release alternative

The aisles of Party Time Supplies LLC in Monroe are lined with party decorations and balloons. There are a few tanks of helium behind the counter, and net corrals hang from the ceiling to wrangle filled balloons.

Customers are greeted with a sign by the door clearly stating that the business does not provide any balloons for releases.

The events are popular for everything from sporting events to memorial services, and locally the events have been planned around social awareness causes like bully prevention in schools.

Sheila Fleming, owner of Party Time, said when she started, she would sell large orders for releases, but after doing more research on how latex balloons and strings can affect the environment, she changed her policy.

Local leaders who work in litter control and environmental causes hope that more people do their research, decide against releases and look for alternatives.

Ann Bloxom Smith is the president of Friends of Black Bayou National Wildlife Refuge. She said she regularly picks up litter around the lake and in the woods, including balloons that don't deteriorate fast enough.

She personally has untangled waterbirds from balloon strings that were alive when she found them, but they were too harmed to survive.

She said some members of her group have seen birds tangled in the strings and they're found either when it's too late to help or the animal is out of reach. They know it's going to suffer until it dies.

"It just drives me crazy," she said.

Amity Bass, biologist director for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, said the state doesn't have any laws banning the release of balloons, but there's plenty of existing data showing that balloons are detrimental to birds, sea turtles and fresh and saltwater fish.

Emily Hopkins, a reporter with the IndyStar, did an 11-month experiment to test how quickly balloons biodegrade after complaints about the annual release at the Indianapolis 500. She put the same natural rubber latex balloons used at the annual release under a variety of conditions. Two were put in a jar of fresh water, two were in salt water, two were in a pot of soil and two went into a compost bin. She found that the balloon exposed to the elements had deteriorated but still could pose a risk to wildlife.

The releases seem harmless, Bass said, because people don't think about where the rubber or foil balloons and strings come back down. It's out of sight, out of mind. However, the released balloons come back down and ultimately end up in waterways.

"We all know and agree when you let the balloons go, it's litter," said Ouachita Green coordinator Stuart Hodnett. "It comes down. It gets in the power lines. It gets in animals' stomach, fish stomachs. It's litter once you release it."

He advocates for alternatives like planting a tree to remember a lost loved one or commemorate an event. He said there are lots of options, if someone is willing to think outside the box, ranging from creating butterfly gardens to dedicating bricks or benches for community projects and charitable fundraisers. He touted the Blue Star Memorial Gardens in West Monroe as an example.

"It's permanent," Smith said. "When you release a balloon, that's it."

Smith suggests buying seed packets from saveourmonarchs.org. A $35 donation gets 100 milkweed seed packets. Milkweed is the only food source for monarch caterpillars, and both the plant and the butterfly are getting rarer. She said the packs are great for event favors.

Hodnett said other options like flags, kites or banners can meet some of the same needs as balloon releases while being reusable.

"Even though balloons are biodegradable, it still takes them a couple years to fully be eliminated from the system. But you still have the ribbons. And that's what's killing the animals. That's what is causing the power outages," Fleming said.

She said other options don't cause harm.

A handful of states and municipalities around the country have banned releases. Some limit the ban to foil balloons.

With Louisiana's focus on its environment and waterways, it's something Fleming hopes the state eventually will adopt to protect Sportsman's Paradise.

The Balloon Council advocates that balloons should be weighted while in use, not released into to the air and properly disposed of.

Fleming said there are lots of ways to decorate with balloons that don't involve helium, so they can't float away. She pointed to air-filled clusters of them hanging from the ceiling of her business and and archway that wraps around the door of the shop.

She also suggested an arrangement called a floating rosary. A cross of air-filled balloons is weighted, but the "rosary" string is helium-filled and floating. It gives visual appeal but can be pulled down after the event.

Not using helium also can help keep costs down. A global helium shortage, she said, has made costs increase from about $50 a tank to about $200 per tank.

In other countries, she said, some people are experimenting with other gases, which is both illegal and dangerous because those options can be highly flammable. Helium isn't flammable.

The important thing, Fleming said, is to use Pro Environmental Balloon Alliance's advice when the balloons are ready for retirement. Pin it and bin it.

Fleming said her store will accept used foil balloons. Twin Cities Krewe De Riviere will roll its first parade in February. The old balloons, she said, can be cut open and flipped shiny-side out to help decorate the floats.