Rhode Island secretary of state convenes cybersecurity forum

Rhode Island's secretary of state is convening a summit of cybersecurity experts.

Democratic Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says more than 100 elections and information technology officials will meet Friday at Salve Regina University's Pell Center in Newport.

She says it will give Rhode Island elections officials an opportunity to talk with experts about current best practices to secure election systems ahead of 2020, federal actions to protect elections and how to combat misinformation and disinformation campaigns and prevent data breaches.

Gorbea says protecting the integrity of every vote requires teamwork.

Rhode Island has joined several cybersecurity groups and participated in exercises with the Department of Homeland Security, National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Guard and the Harvard Kennedy School.

Gorbea also convened a cybersecurity summit two years ago.