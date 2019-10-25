N. Korea wants discussions to remove S. Korean facilities

In this undated photo provided on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits the Diamond Mountain resort in Kumgang, North Korea. Kim ordered the destruction of South Korean-made hotels and other tourist facilities at the North's Diamond Mountain resort, apparently because Seoul won't defy international sanctions and resume South Korean tours at the site, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korean Central News Agency

South Korea said Friday that North Korea formally proposed discussions over the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other tourist facilities at the North's Diamond Mountain resort, which leader Kim Jong Un called "shabby" and "unpleasant-looking."

Kim's comments published by the North's state media on Wednesday came after months of frustration in Pyongyang over the South's refusal to defy international sanctions and resume South Korean tours at the site.

Lee Sang-min, spokesman of Seoul's Unification Ministry, said North Korea sent letters addressed to South Korea's government and the Hyundai business group demanding that the South Koreans come to Diamond Mountain at an agreed-upon date to clear out their facilities.

The North Korean letters, sent through an inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong, said the Koreas should work out the details of the process through document exchanges, rather than face-to-face meetings.

While protecting South Korean property rights is the top priority for the Seoul government, it will also seek "creative solutions" to the problem based on considerations for the international political environment and inter-Korean discussions, Lee said.

Lee didn't elaborate on what South Korea intends to do and avoided a straightforward answer when asked whether it would reject the North's demands to remove its own facilities. It's unclear what the South can do if the North starts destroying them.

"(South Korea) will prepare creative solutions for Diamond Mountain tourism while sufficiently considering changed environments," Lee said during a news conference.

Tours to Diamond Mountain were a major symbol of cooperation between the Koreas and valuable cash source for the North's broken economy before the South suspended them in 2008 after a North Korean guard shot and killed a South Korean tourist.

During a visit to the site, Kim compared the South Korean properties at Diamond Mountain to "makeshift tents in disaster-stricken areas or isolation wards" and ordered them to be replaced by modern North Korean facilities that display more national character and fit better with the natural scenery. He criticized North Korea's policies under his late father as too dependent on the South while vowing that the North would redevelop the site on its own and fully control future tours, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim took another jab at Diamond Mountain's South Korean buildings while inspecting the construction of a new spa resort in central North Korea, the KCNA said Friday. Kim said the "refreshing" buildings of Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort were in striking contrast to Diamond Mountain's "architecture of capitalist businesses targeting profit-making from roughly built buildings."

Experts are divided over whether the North really intends to independently develop tourism for Diamond Mountain or is pressuring the South to restart the tours and upgrade aging facilities.

Some say North Korea would struggle to develop the area on its own under heavy sanctions. Any tours to Diamond Mountain, located on the eastern coast near the inter-Korean border, would be dependent on South Korean travelers as the North's poor transport links make it difficult to bring Chinese tourists there, said Lim Soo-ho, an analyst from South Korea's Institute for National Security Strategy.

Seoul can't restart the tours or any other major inter-Korean economic activity without defying U.S.-led sanctions against Pyongyang, which have been strengthened since 2016, when the North began speeding up its nuclear and missile tests.

The Diamond Mountain tours were a major project of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, who gave Hyundai the rights to construct a resort town and operate tours. South Korea's government and Hyundai have built about a dozen tourist facilities in the area, including hotels, restaurants, and spas, to accommodate the tours that began in 1998.

North Korea said it took steps to freeze and confiscate South Korean properties at the resort in 2010 and 2011 while blaming Seoul for continuing its suspension of tours.

In a summit last September in Pyongyang, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed to restart South Korean tours to Diamond Mountain and normalize operations at an inter-Korean factory park in Kaesong when possible, voicing optimism that sanctions could end to allow such projects.

Kim raised the subject again during his New Year's speech this year, saying that Pyongyang was ready to restart the projects "without any precondition" while making a nationalistic call for stronger cooperation between the Koreas.

But without a breakthrough in the nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, the economic projects remain shelved.