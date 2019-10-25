Gov. Mills unveils new charging station for electric cars

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says a new, fast-charging station for electric cars and incentives for more of them will help break fossil fuel companies' "stranglehold" over Mainers' wallets.

Mills on Friday unveiled the new charging station at the Maine Turnpike plaza in West Gardiner. She said it was funded through federal Volkswagen settlement money awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation.

Mills also says the 23 municipalities will receive incentives to install 47 new charging stations across the state for the public use.

It's part of a larger effort to boost the charging infrastructure for electric cars. She said charging stations make electric cars a reality for more people, help people save money on fuel, and protect the environment. She called it a "hat-trick for Maine."