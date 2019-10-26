The Latest: Mayor trapped in home amid storm, fallen tree

The Latest on areas affected after Tropical Storm Olga moved through the region (all times local):

3 p.m.

The mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi, was trapped in his home for about 1½ hours by a downed tree and was taken out on a stretcher by first responders.

Heavy winds rolled through the city Saturday and scattered power outages were reported as the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga moved through the area.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the fallen tree caused significant damage to Mayor Jason Shelton's home on Saturday.

City spokeswoman Lucia Randle confirmed that Shelton was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center and is "under observation."

Randle did not say what injuries Shelton may have suffered.

___

2:25 p.m.

Electricity has been restored to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport after two outages sparked by the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga.

Airport officials, via Twitter, reported shortly before noon Saturday there was a second outage of power at the airport, the result of powerful winds from Olga that ripped through the area overnight. Power had been out for hours earlier, canceling and delaying multiple flights before it was restored about 10 a.m.

Entergy utility crews returned to the airport and restored power around 1:15 p.m. It was the second time they had been at the facility where lines of weary travelers grew inside and outside.

At its peak, Entergy Louisiana's power outage map showed close to 70,000 buildings without power across Louisiana, including 26,000 in Jefferson Parish and close to 19,000 in Orleans as Olga rushed onshore with higher-than-anticipated winds. There were also more than 10,000 outages reported in Tangipahoa Parish.

___

11:22 a.m.

What's left of Tropical Storm Olga is causing soggy conditions in Mississippi and Alabama.

Meteorologist John Moore of the National Weather Service in Jackson said Saturday that Olga's remnants dumped rain Friday on Mississippi and Alabama and would continue to do so Saturday.

There were no reports of major flooding, but several trees were downed. A wind advisory remains in force for eastern Mississippi. The NWS says the wind could bring down more trees weakened by recent drought conditions and knock out power.

The storm spawned multiple tornado warnings, and at least one twister touched down in Mobile.

A flash flood watch was in effect for parts of southwest Alabama and southeast Mississippi until 1 p.m. local time.