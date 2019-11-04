Business
Gas prices up slightly in parts of northern New England
Gas prices have risen slightly in some parts of northern New England.
The latest GasBuddy price reports show the average price of gas in Vermont went up 1.2 cents, averaging $2.62 a gallon. The price went up a penny in Maine, averaging $2.53. The price was unchanged in New Hampshire at $2.43 a gallon.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell slightly last week, averaging $2.60. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon in the last month and stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
