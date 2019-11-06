Koch Foods announces $55M grain facility in Alabama

An Illinois-based food processing company has announced plans to expand its Alabama presence by building a $55 million grain storage and distribution facility in Attalla.

Al.com reports Koch Foods officials and Gov. Kay Ivey attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the 130-acre (53-hectare) mill on Tuesday. The company expects to employ about 30 people there when it opens in two years. The governor's office says Koch will begin interviewing production workers in early 2021.

The Alabama Department of Commerce says Koch employs 3,000 people across four processing facilities in the state. Most recently, an $80 million expansion of its Gadsden, Alabama, plant in 2018 added 200 new jobs. The governor's office says that project made the Etowah County operation one of the largest poultry processing plants in the country.