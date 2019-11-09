Ohio man dies in trench collapse in western Pennsylvania

Authorities say an Ohio man was killed when a trench about 10 feet deep collapsed onto him as he was working on a sewer line in western Pennsylvania.

North Strabane Township police told The (Washington) Observer-Reporter that officers were called to the home at about 1:10 p.m. Friday but the victim's body wasn't recovered until a little before 5 p.m. Friday.

The Washington County medical examiner's office identified the victim as 49-year-old Richard St. John of Bellaire, Ohio.

Officials said he didn't live in the house but was one of several people tying the property to a municipal sewer line recently installed in the neighborhood. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating along with local police.