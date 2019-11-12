Officials: Google search for schools include explicit images

Officials in a North Carolina school system had to warn parents not to use Google to search for two schools because the results included explicit images.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports searches for Four Oaks Middle School and South Johnston High School over the weekend returned an "explicit image" in the top results. The newspaper described the image as "graphic and overtly sexual."

A search of the two websites on Monday showed the offending images appear to have been removed.

Johnston County Schools said it was working with the schools, law enforcement and Google to get the images taken down, and asked faculty and staff to help remove the image by reporting it as inappropriate to Google.