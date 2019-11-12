Markets Right Now: Stock indexes climb on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are trading higher at midday on Wall Street, pushing major indexes to more record highs.

All but one of the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 were higher on Tuesday, led by health care and technology companies.

Micron Technology rose 2.6%, and AbbVie rose 3%.

Disney rose 1.6% on the day its highly anticipated streaming video service, Disney Plus, launched to high demand.

Rockwell International jumped 12.5% after reporting earnings that were far ahead of what analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 3,096.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31 points, or 0.1%, to 27,724. The Nasdaq rose 37 points, or 0.4%, to 8,501.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.93%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Micron Technology rose 1.8% in early trading Tuesday, and Baxter International climbed 1.5%.

Rockwell International jumped 13.9% after reporting earnings that were far ahead of what analysts were expecting. Homebuilder D.H. Horton also rose 2.9% after turning in solid quarterly results.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 3,092.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23 points, or 0.1%, to 27,717. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,481.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.93%.