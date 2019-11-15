Dozens more arrested during Hawaii wind farm protests

Police have made more arrests during protests against a wind farm on Oahu’s North Shore.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at a west Oahu storage yard late Thursday in an attempt to block an equipment convoy. Despite the protests, the convoy was able to reach the Kahuku construction site.

Honolulu police say 26 people were arrested overnight. Most of them were arrested for disobeying a police officer.

Some protesters say police were aggressive. Police say videos on social media show protesters ignoring police instructions to move back. Police ask anyone with evidence of misconduct to file a report.

Police have made more than 160 arrests of wind farm protesters since October.

Wind farm opponents say the eight turbines will be too tall. They cite health and noise concerns, among other issues.