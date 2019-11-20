Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery rose 3.50 cents at $5.1250 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 3 cents at $3.68 bushel; Dec. oats gained 3.60 cents at $3.07 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up .40 cent at 9.1460 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .57 cent at $1.1855 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .35 cent at $1.4675 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell 1.05 cents at .6105 a pound.

