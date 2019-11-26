Dick’s: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $57.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 52 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.

Dick's expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share.

Dick's shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.