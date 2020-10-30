Steel processor announces plans to open Kentucky plant

A steel processor is expected to create 110 full-time jobs in coming years at a tube manufacturing plant it plans to open in south-central Kentucky, state officials said.

The $70 million project in Bowling Green was announced Thursday by Nova Steel USA Inc.

Company executives bought a building in the Kentucky Transpark for the plant’s new home, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said.

The location – Nova Steel’s first in Kentucky – will include an initial investment of more than $20 million, creating 50 jobs, Beshear's office said. That portion is expected to open next summer.

Two additional expansions planned within three to five years would bring the total investment to $70 million and total jobs to 110.

The facility will allow the company to better support customers throughout the South and Central U.S. Nova Steel joins a primary metals industry in Kentucky that includes more than 220 facilities employing over 25,000 people.