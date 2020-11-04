Belleville News-Democrat Logo
California voters approve data privacy expansion

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO

California voters have approved a measure to expand a digital privacy law that was passed two years ago.

Proposition 24 includes provisions to triple the fines for companies that violate kids' privacy and will create a dedicated state agency to enforce the law that was passed in 2018.

With more than 11 million votes tallied, the measure had more than 56% support Wednesday.

Proponents of the measure said it would strengthen California’s privacy law and help hold big business accountable. The measure also aims to close some loopholes that proponents say companies like Facebook, Google, Spotify and others have exploited.

Opponents argued that the 52-page initiative was too complicated for voters and that it’s too soon to rewrite a law that just took effect.

