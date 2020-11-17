Grains higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose .06 cent at $6.0040 a bushel; Dec. corn gained .06 cent at $4.2160 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .032 cent at $3.0120 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced .25 cent at 11.75 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was gained .002 cent at $1.1030 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .0027 cent $1.3735 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .0062 cent at .6590 a pound.