Grains higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained .17 cents at $5.90 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .054 cents at $4.2440 a bushel; Mar. oats rose .056 cents at $3.30 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced .192 cents at 11.7360 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .0028 cent at $1.0798 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .0105 cents $1.3840 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .0017 cent at .6495 a pound.