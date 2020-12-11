Construction Partners: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $17.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $224.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.3 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $785.7 million.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion.

Construction Partners shares have risen 73% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 74% in the last 12 months.