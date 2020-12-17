Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Sanderson Farms: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LAUREL, Miss.

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $27.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Laurel, Mississippi-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $940 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.3 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.56 billion.

Sanderson Farms shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.

