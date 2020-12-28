Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Business

Grains, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 15.75 cents at $6.1125 a bushel; Mar. corn rose .75 cent at $4.5175 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 2 cents at $3.3750 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 9 cents at $1.25405 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .75 cent at $1.1290 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle was up .18 cent at $1.4110 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 1.05 cents at .6590 cents a pound.

