OSI: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hawthorne, California-based company said it had net income of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $276 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.7 million.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.35 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.1 million.

OSI shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 1% in the last 12 months.