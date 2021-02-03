AbbVie: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $36 million.

The North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.86 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.62 billion, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $45.8 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.32 to $12.52 per share.

AbbVie shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 2%. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.