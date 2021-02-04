SunCoke: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 8 cents per share.

The metallurgical coke producer posted revenue of $310.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.7 million, or 4 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

SunCoke shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.