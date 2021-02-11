Ryder: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Ryder System Inc. (R) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $122.3 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 60 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.65 per share.

Ryder shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 4%. The stock has risen 42% in the last 12 months.