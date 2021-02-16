US Foods: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $10 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $6.14 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $226 million, or $1.15 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $22.89 billion.

US Foods shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 9% in the last 12 months.