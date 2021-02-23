Occidental: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Monday reported a loss of $1.11 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $3.35 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.31 billion.

Occidental shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $26.47, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.