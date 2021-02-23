Business

Westlake Chemical Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share.

The ethylene producer posted revenue of $245.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.2 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $966.7 million.

Westlake Chemical Partners shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Westlake: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 23, 2021 5:44 AM

Business

Armstrong World Industries: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 23, 2021 5:25 AM

Business

Home Depot: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 23, 2021 5:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service