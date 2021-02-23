Cumulus: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $249,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The radio station owner posted revenue of $245.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $59.7 million, or $2.94 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $816.2 million.

Cumulus shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 31% in the last 12 months.