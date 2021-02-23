New top editor named at Louisville Courier Journal

This undated photo shows Mary Irby-Jones, the top editor for the Clarion Ledger and Hattiesburg American in Mississippi, who has been named executive editor at the Courier Journal in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Barbara Gauntt/Courier Journal via AP) AP

Mary Irby-Jones, the top editor for the Clarion Ledger and Hattiesburg American in Mississippi, has been named executive editor at the Courier Journal in Louisville.

Irby-Jones will join the Louisville newspaper March 12. She has worked in journalism for more than 30 years, and became editor of the Clarion Ledger in January 2020.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” Irby-Jones told the Clarion Ledger. “I love my home state, and the Clarion Ledger. I’m proud of the work we’ve done here in Mississippi and I look forward to continuing to do great work in Louisville.”

Both newspapers are part of the USA TODAY Network, owned by Gannett.

Irby-Jones replaces Rick Green, who took a buyout offered by the company in the fall. The newspaper won a 2020 Pulitzer Prize during Green's tenure.