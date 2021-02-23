Business
New top editor named at Louisville Courier Journal
Mary Irby-Jones, the top editor for the Clarion Ledger and Hattiesburg American in Mississippi, has been named executive editor at the Courier Journal in Louisville.
Irby-Jones will join the Louisville newspaper March 12. She has worked in journalism for more than 30 years, and became editor of the Clarion Ledger in January 2020.
“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” Irby-Jones told the Clarion Ledger. “I love my home state, and the Clarion Ledger. I’m proud of the work we’ve done here in Mississippi and I look forward to continuing to do great work in Louisville.”
Both newspapers are part of the USA TODAY Network, owned by Gannett.
Irby-Jones replaces Rick Green, who took a buyout offered by the company in the fall. The newspaper won a 2020 Pulitzer Prize during Green's tenure.
Comments