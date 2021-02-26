Nektar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $117.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $444.4 million, or $2.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $152.9 million.

Nektar shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.