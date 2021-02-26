Business

Addus HomeCare: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas

Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.4 million.

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $196 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.1 million, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $764.8 million.

Addus HomeCare shares have dropped slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

