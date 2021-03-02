Neuronetics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The medical device company focused on psychiatric disorders posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $27.5 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Neuronetics said it expects revenue in the range of $11 million to $12 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $58 million to $62 million.

Neuronetics shares have increased 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed fivefold in the last 12 months.