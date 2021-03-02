Dine Brands: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Glendale, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The parent company of Applebee's and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $196 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $104 million, or $6.43 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $689.3 million.

Dine Brands shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 1% in the last 12 months.