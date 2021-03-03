OptiNose: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $99.8 million, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.92. A year ago, they were trading at $6.20.