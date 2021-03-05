Business

Excavator manufacturer to halt production in South Carolina

The Associated Press

A company that makes excavators has announced that it will halt production at a South Carolina plant in May, officials said.

The decision by Houston-based Kobelco Construction Machinery America will impact more than 100 employees at the company’s plant in Moore, WSPA-TV reported.

Two other Kobelco plants — one in West Virginia and another in Canada — faced similar production pauses in recent months, the station reported.

