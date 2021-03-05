Business

Grains higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 2.25 cents at $6.51 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.25 cents at $5.5525 a bushel; May oats advanced 5 cents at $3.7225 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 3 cents at $14.4350 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell .52 cent at $1.1860 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 1.53 cents at $1.3595 a pound; April lean hogs was off .35 cent at .8677 a pound.

